Azerbaijan's Central Bank to lift veil on cybercrime with consistent stats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ We are working on new regulations aimed at protecting customer rights, said Shahin Mahmudzade, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), at a press conference on financial stability, Trend reports.

Mahmudzade emphasized that banks already face significant requirements concerning customer protection and cybersecurity.

“At present, we are studying what additional tools can be implemented in this area. At the same time, we will start releasing quarterly statistics on cybercrime incidents,” he said.