Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

Politics Materials 7 October 2025 13:54 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his address at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), proposed holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the OTS in Azerbaijan in 2026, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026.”

Latest

Latest

Read more