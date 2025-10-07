Middle Corridor bridges Europe and Asia with steady, reliable links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Middle Corridor provides regular and reliable communication between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology meets Finance,” Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of East-West and North-South transport routes, uses its strategic position as a tool for economic growth. We have invested heavily in the development of rail, road, port, airport, and digital infrastructure to reduce logistics costs and accelerate access to international markets. The Middle Corridor, operating based on simplified customs procedures, now provides regular and reliable connections between Europe and Asia. In the future, the Zangezur Corridor will further expand these transport routes, connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and beyond," he said.

Bashirli noted that modern airports built in territories liberated from occupation, as well as the expanding Baku International Sea Trade Port, which will soon be able to handle up to 25 million tons of cargo per year, complement the multimodal transport system. This system allows investors to reduce delivery times and expand the geography of their supplies.