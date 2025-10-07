Azerbaijan throws Llght on trade turnover with OIC countries in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amounted to nearly $6 billion from January through August 2025, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at the Halal Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan remains one of the most active participants in the OIC and attaches great importance to the development of political, economic, and cultural ties with member states," he pointed out.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to strengthening multiculturalism, intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue, and promoting Islamic values ​​worldwide.

He reminded that this was recognized by the declaration of Baku in 2009 and Nakhchivan in 2018 as capitals of Islamic culture.

Furthermore, events held in 2017 as part of the Year of Islamic Solidarity contributed to the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Muslim countries.

The first deputy minister expressed gratitude to the OIC and its relevant agencies for their support in holding the forum, noting that Azerbaijan's economic and trade agreements with OIC member states are aimed at facilitating trade, strengthening customs cooperation, and stimulating investment.

"Currently, approximately 11,000 companies from OIC member states operate in Azerbaijan," Aliyev added, emphasizing that these figures not only reflect the high level of economic ties and mutual interest but also confirm Azerbaijan's role as a key economic partner and initiator of cooperation within the OIC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel