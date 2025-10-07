Foreign investments in Iran's Isfahan Province soars in 6M2025
Foreign investment in Iran’s central province of Isfahan surged this year, increasing nearly 36 times compared to the same period last year, with approximately $175 million attracted across 16 new projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy