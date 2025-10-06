Uzbekistan unveils blueprint for regional Kambarata hydropower project
Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzakhmudov has revealed new details on the progress of the Kambarata HPP-1 project, a landmark regional hydropower initiative jointly developed by Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Speaking after a ministerial meeting in Brussels, he emphasized growing international financial support and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s key role in advancing regional energy cooperation.
