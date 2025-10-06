Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ On October 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom across various sectors, including the military. He noted that these ties significantly contribute to the advancement of the armies of both nations.

Auld, in his turn, expressed his satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries and underscored the value of such meetings in fostering further development of bilateral relations.

The meeting, which was also attended by the United Kingdom's defense attaché in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard, focused on prospects for enhancing military cooperation, regional security, and other issues of common interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel