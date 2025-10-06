Instant transfer incomes soar for Azerbaijani banks while outgoing remittances fall

As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks received 163.6 million manat ($96.52 million) via 271,300 instant transfers. Compared to last year, incoming transfers rose slightly in number and 13.8 percent in value. Outgoing transfers totaled 38.2 million manat ($22.54 million), down in both volume and count.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register