Uzbekistan sets stage for AI innovation with major multimillion investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Uzbekistan has allocated a total of $50 million for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) projects in the economy and social sectors, Trend reports via Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This was announced during a presentation dedicated to the development and large-scale integration of artificial intelligence technologies across the country, which was attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A portfolio of 86 AI-based projects has been formed, covering healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, transport, ecology, and finance. In parallel, Uzbekistan is establishing a supercomputing cluster to provide the country with advanced computational capacity for AI-driven solutions.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been carrying out systemic reforms in this area. As a result, the country has risen by 17 positions in the global AI adoption index, ranking 70th among 188 countries and securing first place in Central Asia.

President Mirziyoyev noted that these results mark only the beginning of Uzbekistan’s progress in this field, emphasizing that “much larger-scale work lies ahead.” To this end, the government last year approved the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy until 2030 and established a specialized AI Center under the Ministry of Digital Technologies.

During the discussion, particular attention was given to the creation of modern data processing centers and the formation of favorable conditions for investors interested in supporting AI infrastructure development.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of training qualified personnel, which the President called “a key factor for the successful advancement of the industry.” He stressed that this effort should begin in schools—by improving computer science education, updating curricula, retraining teachers, and creating next-generation textbooks.

President Mirziyoyev endorsed the proposed plans and instructed officials to expand and accelerate the implementation of AI technologies, adopt international best practices, and further strengthen human capital in this rapidly evolving field.