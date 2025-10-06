Middle Corridor boosts Swiss businesses in Turkmenistan and Central Asia (Exclusive)
Photo: Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
The official pointed out the importance of an improved business and investment climate to intensify bilateral trade relations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy