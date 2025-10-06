TotalEnergies names new senior VP of exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. TotalEnergies has announced the appointment of Nicola Mavilla as Senior Vice President of Exploration, effective November 1, 2025, Trend reports.

He succeeds Kevin McLachlan, who held the role since 2015.

Mavilla brings 25 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, with a proven track record in leading successful exploration projects. He joined Eni in 2002, holding key positions including Exploration Manager in Libya and Norway, VP of Exploration for West Africa, VP of Exploration for the Americas and Northern Europe, and Managing Director of Eni Ivory Coast. Since 2024, he served as Head of Exploration Projects at Eni. Mavilla holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Bordeaux.

TotalEnergies invests approximately $1 billion annually in exploration and appraisal, focusing on projects with the potential for low-cost, low-emission oil and gas developments. The company’s recent exploration efforts have led to significant discoveries, notably in Suriname and Namibia.