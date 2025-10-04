Uzbekistan embraces advanced water-saving solutions with Valmont Partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Alisher Shukurov, held a meeting with a delegation from Valmont Irrigation, led by Sergey Stefanov, Commercial Director for the CIS and Türkiye, to discuss the efficient use of water resources and the broader adoption of modern water-saving technologies, Trend reports.

During the talks, participants pointed out that water scarcity is becoming a real thorn in the side for agriculture around the globe. For Uzbekistan, this issue is particularly significant, as water availability directly impacts both crop yields and the quality preservation of agricultural products.

Valmont representatives presented their proposals, emphasizing that a new era in water management is underway. They noted that “smart” irrigation systems and advanced technologies now enable farmers to monitor and manage irrigation remotely, rather than solely from the field, enhancing yields, improving resource efficiency, and boosting labor productivity.

Shukurov affirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture would provide all necessary support within its authority to facilitate the implementation of these initiatives. At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to further expand cooperation and implement specific joint projects.

Valmont Irrigation is recognized as a global leader in water-saving and mechanized agricultural technologies, with FY2024 annual sales of $4.1 billion and 84 manufacturing sites worldwide.

