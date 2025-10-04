Taghiyev movie series debutes with "Sona” film at Azerbaijani Nizami Cinema Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ On October 3, the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku became a vibrant tapestry of artistry and ambition, unveiling the cinematic gem "Sona" from the illustrious "Taghiyev" series. where a constellation of government officials, cultural luminaries, and film aficionados gathered, weaving together a rich narrative of celebration and creativity at this momentous premiere, Trend reports.

Produced by Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, and sponsored by Neqsol Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies, the film weaves the intricate tapestry of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's life, a luminary whose benevolent spirit and industrious heart forged the very foundations of contemporary Azerbaijan.

“Taghiyev: Sona” marks the third installment in the four-part “Taghiyev” series. Amidst the swirling mists of late 19th and early 20th-century Baku, the tale unfolds with Sona, a beacon of enlightenment, whose entrance ignites a profound metamorphosis in Taghiyev’s existence. Their bond blossoms like a delicate flower weathering the storms of fate, delving into the depths of endurance, fidelity, and the unwavering spirit of virtue.

The film's creative team comprises executive producer Arzu Aliyeva, producer Orman Aliyev, and director Zaur Gasimli. The screenplay was authored by Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgandarli, and Gasimli, including cinematography by Vladimir Artemyev, art direction by Sebuhi Atababayev, costume design by Vusal Rahim, and an original score by Etibar Asadli.



Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, both People's Artists, perform alongside Honored Artists Rasim Jafer, Elshen Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva.



Subsequent to the screening, the cast and crew were summoned to the stage, where Gasimli expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the project.

The "Taghiyev" series has emerged as one of Azerbaijan's most significant cinematic projects. The inaugural film, “Taghiyev: Oil,” premiered in 2024 to honor the centenary of Taghiyev’s demise and was chosen by the Azerbaijan Film Selection Committee of the Union of Azerbaijani Cinematographers as the nation’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars). It also received recognition at the Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024 for outstanding color grading.



The production of “Taghiyev: Sona” was notable for its magnitude, encompassing filming at 76 sites, approximately 2,500 creative contributors in crowd scenes, and over 300 historical set decorations. A specialized costume workshop was created to accurately replicate the period, featuring several costumes, accessories, jewelry, and items specifically crafted for the film.

Since its founding, Baku Media Center has focused on preserving national memory and sharing Azerbaijani stories with global audiences. Its previous productions include “Target Baku,” “Heritage,” “The Last Session,” “Eternal Mission,” “We,” and “Shusha, You Are Free!,” all acclaimed for their portrayal of the country’s history and identity.

