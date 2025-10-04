Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to join EAEU integrated transport data system

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will join the exchange of transport control data at the external borders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) through the Union’s Integrated Information System (IIS) in the first half of 2026, Trend reports via the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The decision was made at a meeting held during the II International Transport and Logistics Business Forum “New Silk Way” in Almaty, chaired by Rustan Jenalinov, Director of the EAEU Department of Transport and Infrastructure.

“Given significant changes in the sector, global cargo flows, supply chains, and international road transport procedures, resuming dialogue among heads of control authorities is an important step for advancing integration processes in this area,” Jenalinov said.

Officials discussed implementing one of the key elements of the IIS for external and mutual trade within the Union, aimed at improving the efficiency of national authorities in controlling truck traffic entering EAEU countries. Currently, Belarus and Russia participate in the information exchange, with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to join in early 2026.

The forum also delved into avant-garde methodologies, encompassing the implementation of an electronic international transport consignment note and the deployment of digital permits for heavy and oversized vehicles.



The forthcoming convening of transport regulatory bodies from EAEU member jurisdictions is slated for the initial semester of 2026.

The EAEU Integrated Information System is a network of territorially distributed government information resources and systems of authorized authorities, designed to facilitate interstate data and electronic document exchange and create common information resources within the Union.

