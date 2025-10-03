Iran estimates product imports to its East Azerbaijan Province
East Azerbaijan Province imported 223,000 tons of products worth about $638 million from March 21 to September 22, 2025. Key import sources included Türkiye ($299 million), the UAE ($82.4 million), and China ($81.3 million). Major imports were technical equipment ($92 million), tobacco products ($86.5 million), and vehicles with spare parts ($72.3 million).
