Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

Photo: Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the nuclear industry and the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency.

The talks were held between Chairman of the Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Discussions focused on regulatory and supervisory practices in the nuclear sector, nuclear and radiation safety, environmental monitoring, and the handling of radioactive materials. The sides also addressed training and professional development of specialists, diversification prospects, and the introduction of advanced technologies.

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations, united by long-standing ties and a shared commitment to the safe and peaceful development of nuclear energy. We will continue to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation for the benefit of our countries and the wider region,” Satkaliyev said.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their interest in further expanding the partnership and strengthening interaction in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.