Romania, Moldova sign railway border control agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Romania’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs Cătălin Predoiu, held an official meeting with Daniela Misail-Nichitin, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the two ministers addressed current topics regarding cooperation in policing, border police, and gendarmerie activities. Concrete measures were agreed upon to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement authorities amid regional security challenges. Additionally, the Romanian minister reaffirmed strong support for Moldova’s European integration path, emphasizing Romania’s willingness to intensify assistance for its partner across the Prut River.

A key moment of the meeting was the signing of an agreement between the Governments of Romania and Moldova on the implementation of coordinated control at the Fălciu (Romania) – Cantemir (Moldova) railway border crossing, applicable in both directions. This agreement complements a series of bilateral arrangements on coordinated border control and reflects deepening cooperation between the two countries.

This is the third such agreement, following those already in place at the Albița–Leușeni and Galați–Giurgiulești crossings (both in the direction of entry into Romania). The novelty of the current agreement is that it is the first to target a railway crossing – Fălciu station – and it provides for coordinated checks in both directions: entry and exit from Romania. Border police teams from both states will conduct successive controls, helping to streamline and secure cross-border traffic.

The reopening of the Fălciu–Cantemir railway crossing is of strategic importance, integrated into the EU’s “solidarity corridors” initiative and facilitating the reconnection of Moldova to the European rail network.

This step demonstrates the high-level mutual trust and solid partnership between the border authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova.