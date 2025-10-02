Hybrid threats pose new challenges across Europe, Romanian president says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, spoke to journalists in Copenhagen about the challenges posed by hybrid threats in Europe, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We had firsthand experience with hybrid threats during the presidential elections in November last year. We prepared a report, which I presented yesterday, analyzing what happened on social networks. I believe we all need to learn from each other. This is still a new challenge for all of us. From November until now, we have learned some lessons, but to have the full set of techniques for an effective response, we need to continue learning," Dan said.

Commenting on the drone proposal suggested by Antonio Costa, President Dan added that "it will work in a reasonable and effective way".