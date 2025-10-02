Kazakhstan, Hungary seek closer co-op in transport, finance, and AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Developing international transport corridors and modern logistics infrastructure remains a key priority for Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a media briefing with Hungarian President Tamás Schuyok, Trend reports.

"This year, direct flights between Shymkent and Budapest were launched. Now we have agreed to explore the possibility of restoring air connections between the capitals of our two countries," Tokayev said.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of widely integrating artificial intelligence and digital technologies into the economy.

"I confirmed our country’s readiness to cooperate on this issue. In addition, we reached an agreement to implement new projects in the financial sector. Overall, we are prepared to create favorable conditions for Hungarian companies interested in working in Kazakhstan. I believe that the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Joint Business Council should prioritize this issue," the president added.