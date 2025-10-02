Europe keen to boost gas imports from Azerbaijan - Greek PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Europe is interested in increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in response to Trend's question on the sidelines of the EPC summit.

"We are very pleased that Azerbaijan is contributing to our energy security through piped gas. Looking ahead, not only Greece but Europe as a whole is exploring further opportunities to expand this level of cooperation. At the same time, Greece is also working to increase its capacity to import liquefied natural gas. While progress has been made, we view Azerbaijan as a long-term, trustworthy, and reliable energy supplier to Greece," he said.