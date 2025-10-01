Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakhstan’s ambassador presents credentials to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Kazakhstan Materials 1 October 2025 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, presented his credentials to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the country’s readiness to further strengthen comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

In response, the crown prince expressed respect for Kazakhstan and its president, highlighted interest in elevating bilateral relations, and underlined the intention to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

