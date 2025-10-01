Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin edges up in price
The new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 1.15 billion rials ($1,948) on October 1, a rise from 1.13 billion rials ($1,918) on September 30. The older version of the coin sold for 1.06 billion rials ($1,815). Price of one gram of 18-carat raw gold was 109 million rials (around $185).
