KazMunayGas, Turkish Petroleum explore collaboration in exploration and production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Astana hosted a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov and Ahmet Türkoglu, Head of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed opportunities in oil and gas exploration, production, and investment. Earlier, KMG had organized introductory sessions for TPAO specialists on its promising exploration projects.

Joint working groups are currently analyzing the geological potential of specific areas in Kazakhstan, with both companies considering further steps for practical collaboration.

Khassenov highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with the Turkish partner, noting that cooperation could extend beyond hydrocarbons to include knowledge-sharing, advanced technologies, and sustainable energy solutions.

He stressed that deepening the partnership would contribute to energy security, international cooperation, and new growth opportunities for both economies.