Qatar opens temporary work program for Tajik nationals

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 1. Qatar has officially launched a temporary work program for Tajik nationals, establishing a crucial new labor corridor as Dushanbe seeks to diversify from its traditional reliance on Russia's job market, Trend reports.

The joint initiative between Tajikistan's state-owned Agency for Employment Abroad and Qatar's Jusour company will place workers in Qatar's automotive, service, and hospitality sectors. The program offers monthly salaries ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 Qatari riyals (approximately $550-$825), alongside housing, transportation, health insurance, paid annual leave, and return airfare after completing a two-year contract.

Available positions span two main categories:

Automotive Sector: Including mechanics, electricians, and specialists covering transmissions to air conditioning systems

Service & Hospitality Sector: Encompassing roles from hotel housekeepers and waitstaff to cooks and cashiers

Applicants must be aged 25-45 with conversational English skills. Technical positions require relevant college degrees, specialized certifications, and minimum two years of experience.

The program's timing proves strategically significant given Tajikistan's position as the world's most remittance-dependent economy, with these flows constituting 47.9 percent of its 2024 GDP according to World Bank data. Historically, Russia has served as the primary source for these crucial remittances.

However, the migrant labor landscape has dramatically shifted following Moscow's crackdown after the March 2024 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. Russian authorities have implemented sweeping bans preventing migrant workers from employment in food service, retail, and passenger transportation across major cities, while significantly increasing deportation rates. The Memorial Human Rights Center reports approximately 17,000 Tajik citizens were among the 86,000 foreigners detained and deported from Russia in just the second half of 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel