Baku Network think tank's heads visit martyr journalist Siraj Abishov's family (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The leadership of the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union visited the family members of martyr journalist Siraj Abishov, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the project dedicated to the memory of martyred journalists who became victims of terrorism as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, a wide discussion was held about the life and activities of Siraj Abishov.

The head of the Public Union, Elchin Aghajanov, said that a number of projects have been implemented to keep the memory of the martyr journalists alive, and the process will continue in the future.

"Within the framework of the 'Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan' project implemented by the Baku Network think tank with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, an event dedicated to the memory of the martyred journalists was held in Paris, the capital of France, in July of this year, and an exhibition was organized.

Brochures were also distributed at the event, which was attended by influential French politicians, public figures, representatives of leading European media organizations and other well-known individuals. Our goal was to once again introduce Armenian terrorism to the world and bring Azerbaijan's fight for truth and justice to the attention of the international community," he noted.

Sahil Karimli, project director of the Baku Network, articulated that the commemoration of fallen heroes, particularly those in the media sector who became casualties of Armenian aggression while executing their professional responsibilities, holds a profound significance for the Azerbaijani populace.

"At the event held in France, we once again conveyed to the world that the Armenian occupiers committed war crimes against civilians. Both during the First Karabakh War and during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Armenian terrorists killed civilians and our journalists. We wanted to convey these truths to the world by holding high the dear memory of our martyrs. Such projects will continue today and in the future," he pointed out.

The martyr journalist's father, Abish Samadov, said that Siraj was an extremely patriotic person.

"One day, two brothers left home early and did not come home. They signed up to volunteer for the war. Both worked on television. They were eager to go to war. After our historic victory in the Second Karabakh War, Siraj was sent to the liberated territories as a cameraman. The goal was to film and archive the Armenian atrocities in our territories destroyed and plundered during the occupation. He was in frequent contact. When he talked to me, he said that I should trust him. I have always been proud of Siraj and Shirzad. Siraj was a very caring person; he took care of two homes. I'm proud that I raised such a son. He was a patriotic son who took care of his parents," he emphasized.

Shirzad Samadov, the brother of the martyr journalist, said that patriotism was in their family.

"This is because we came out of the fire and flames. At the height of the events, my uncle was martyred in the First Karabakh War. We almost grew up as neighbors. Our mother's prematurely graying hair, the day of the occupation of our homeland Gubadli, the days when my uncle was born and rose to martyrdom, visits to the Alley of Martyrs—with all this, the patriotic spirit was ingrained in the veins of both Siraj and our family.

We, the children of internally displaced persons, always played games related to the war in the yard. In those games, Siraj likened himself to our unforgettable hero Chingiz Mustafayev. Even then, we did not know that there would be many similarities in their fates now and in the future. Siraj would find a piece of wood or a bowl and put it on his shoulder, because we grew up with the sounds of Chingiz in the ruins of Khojaly. Siraj always behaved like a cameraman at the time. It's impossible not to regret that my brother passed away, but Siraj lived such a life that no other death would have suited him.

We thank very much the head of state, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, for awarding Siraj with the 3rd degree 'For Services to the Motherland' Order. Siraj was also awarded the medals 'For Services in Military Patriotic Education' and 'For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation.' President Ilham Aliyev gave Siraj's family a three-room apartment near the area where he lived. These are important examples of the care not only for my brother but also for all the martyrs of Azerbaijan, the state, and its leader," the journalist's brother added.

The family members of Siraj Abishov expressed their deep gratitude to the Baku Network for constantly honoring the memory of martyr journalists and for holding regular events in this direction.

To recall, on June 4, 2021, a KamAZ truck carrying a group of journalists seconded to the liberated Kalbajar district in connection with the performance of their official duties hit an anti-tank mine while driving in the direction of Susuzlug village of the district. Three people—AZERTAG correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, Azerbaijan Television operator Siraj Abishov, and Arif Aliyev, deputy representative of the head of the Kalbajar District Executive Power for the Susuzlug village administrative territorial district—were killed.

