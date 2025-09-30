Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

We have contributed to energy security of many countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 30 September 2025 19:49 (UTC +04:00)
We have contributed to energy security of many countries - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Numerous important projects have been implemented in the energy sector (with Italy - ed.). In particular, by exporting Azerbaijan’s oil and gas to Italy, we have been able to supply significant volumes of our natural resources to global markets, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

“At the same time, we have also contributed to the energy security of many countries,” the head of state emphasized.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more