Uzbekistan explores new business shots with German financial and industrial chiefs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov continued his business program in Germany with a series of meetings and events involving representatives of the country’s business and financial sectors, as well as international organizations, Trend reports.

In the first half of the day, he met with the leadership and members of the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in finance, transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, ICT, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and services.

Kudratov also held meetings with the German Eastern Business Association, the leadership of Deutsche Bundesbank, and executives of major companies, focusing on investment prospects and new avenues for partnership. As part of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers program, he participated in a session on the development of digital currencies and visited the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Previously, within the established framework, Kudratov executed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Frankfurt Main Finance and conducted a bilateral meeting with Nguyen Hoa Binh, First Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, to investigate avenues for economic collaboration and synergistic projects.



The visit highlighted Uzbekistan’s robust dedication to amplifying investment and commercial collaboration, thereby unlocking novel avenues to fortify the nation’s standing in the global economic landscape.

