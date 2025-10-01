Azerbaijan speeds up green transport, smart city transition, COP29 President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is consistently implementing measures to develop sustainable transport and “smart cities,” making them a key part of the country's climate agenda, COP29 President, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during his speech at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

According to him, the rapid growth of cities requires a transition to environmentally friendly solutions in the field of mobility, reduction of emissions, and expansion of the use of “green” technologies.

“If we want to keep the 1.5-degree climate goal within reach, we need to take decisive steps in the transport sector. Expanding the metro, introducing electric buses, and developing cycling infrastructure will help reduce emissions, improve air quality, and make cities more comfortable to live in,” Babayev said.

He emphasized that electric cars and buses running on alternative fuels are already being actively introduced in Azerbaijan, the railway system is being electrified, and the metro network is being expanded.

''Particular attention is being paid to the Baku Master Plan project, which envisages the creation of a “green” capital with digital solutions to optimize traffic flows and reduce congestion. In addition, according to him, new “smart cities” are being built in Zangilan, Agdam, and throughout Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, where modern low-carbon development technologies are being applied,'' he added.

The COP29 President also recalled the “Baku Declaration on Sustainable and Healthy Cities,” signed by more than 50 countries and 100 cities. It provides for the coordination of actions by governments, local authorities, and businesses in the areas of transport, construction, finance, and health care.

“We want sustainable urbanization to remain at the center of the climate agenda, and that is why we have created the Baku Coalition for Urban Climate Action,” Babayev said.