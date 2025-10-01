Kazakhstan weighing its options along Caspian coast for third nuclear power plant

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan is considering the Caspian Sea coast as a potential site for one of three planned nuclear power plants, Almasadam Satkaliev, head of the country’s Atomic Energy Agency, said during a parliamentary briefing, Trend reports.

“The western region of Kazakhstan is a promising location, as it previously hosted a nuclear facility and there is existing operational experience,” Satkaliev said.

He added that a second plant is planned in the Almaty region. Several potential partners are being evaluated for this project. While a contract with the Chinese company CNNC has not been finalized, it is currently considered a priority based on technical proposals submitted during the construction of the first plant.

Kazakhstan is set to build its first nuclear power plant with Russian company Rosatom. The development follows a nationwide referendum held on October 6, 2024, in which 71.12 percent of voters supported the establishment of nuclear power facilities, with a turnout of 63.66 percent.

