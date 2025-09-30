Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Hungarian president set to visit Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 30 September 2025 20:50 (UTC +04:00)
Hungarian president set to visit Kazakhstan
Photo: Sandor Palace

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok will pay an official visit to Astana on October 1–3, Trend reports.

The visit’s agenda includes high-level talks between the two leaders, with a focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary. Discussions are expected to cover political, economic, and cultural cooperation, as well as new opportunities for joint projects.

As part of the program, Presidents Tokayev and Sulyok will also take part in the plenary session of the international Digital Bridge 2025 forum, which brings together global experts, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss digital innovation and technological transformation.

Latest

Latest

Read more