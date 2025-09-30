Hungarian president set to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok will pay an official visit to Astana on October 1–3, Trend reports.

The visit’s agenda includes high-level talks between the two leaders, with a focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary. Discussions are expected to cover political, economic, and cultural cooperation, as well as new opportunities for joint projects.

As part of the program, Presidents Tokayev and Sulyok will also take part in the plenary session of the international Digital Bridge 2025 forum, which brings together global experts, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss digital innovation and technological transformation.