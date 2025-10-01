Master plan falls short of solving every issue - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ The chief urban development plan alone cannot resolve all challenges, but it provides a foundational framework for addressing key issues, said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Guliyev explained that there are three types of planning documents: general plans, master plans, and detailed plans.

“The master plan serves as a roadmap. It zones the city or settlement and defines primary directions. Detailed plans are developed based on the master plan,” he said.

He mentioned that the committee’s work also involves tightening the screws on the regulatory frameworks that oversee construction.

“The chief plan alone does not solve all problems, but it is the core document on which solutions are built,” Guliyev noted.

The chairman articulated the imperative to synergize heritage conservation with contemporary economic advancement.

“We must protect our historical, cultural, and architectural legacy while thinking about a modern economy. It is essential to transition from an oil-based economy to one built on diverse sectors. Environmental protection is also crucial, including keeping the Caspian Sea clean. Construction plays a vital role in this broader program. We are already discussing green construction and have developed a roadmap with some international financial institutions,” he said.

