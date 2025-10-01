Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan discloses coverage of its irrigated areas with advanced equipment

Society Materials 1 October 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. A total of 11-12 percent of irrigated areas are provided with modern irrigation equipment in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the roundtable on "Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Strategy, Investment and Policy Adaptation" held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

The minister indicated that this outcome necessitates enhancement.

"In the forthcoming trajectory, efforts must be mobilized to elevate this metric to a full saturation of 100 percent within the Azerbaijani context," Mammadov emphasized.

