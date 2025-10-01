Kazakhstan set to team up with top-notch global universities to set stage for AI study hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan plans to collaborate with the world’s top universities to create a specialized research university dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at the inaugural meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

Highlighting the accelerating impact of automation on the workforce, Tokayev stressed the strategic need for Kazakhstan to build domestic capacity in AI research and education by leveraging international expertise. The government has been tasked to prepare concrete proposals by year-end on the establishment and special status of the new institution.

“Why does Kazakhstan need a new university specializing in AI? The answer is clear — to train highly qualified specialists capable of integrating AI technologies across all economic sectors. This university will act as a center for science, innovation, education, and global collaboration,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that the race for knowledge and tech talent is heating up, and it’s high time Kazakhstan’s youth get a leg up with top-notch education right at home, backed by strong ties with leading foreign institutions.

“The future of Kazakhstan depends on cultivating talent at home as well as connecting with the world,” the president added.

Kazakhstan currently educates over 63,000 students in IT-related fields across 79 universities, with AI increasingly embedded in curricula and research initiatives. Notably, domestic researchers recently developed KazLLM, a unique Kazakh language model. Yet, Tokayev underscored that these efforts are only the beginning.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel