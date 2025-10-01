FAO enhancing support for agriculture and food security in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is strengthening support for agriculture and food security in Azerbaijan, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu told media on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

He noted that FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan signed a new strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening technical support to the agricultural sector and sustainable water management.

The agreement marks the second phase of the long-term partnership between FAO and Azerbaijan.

As articulated by Gutu, the initial phase of the initiative was executed with efficacy, concentrating on the resolution of technological challenges, bolstering agricultural stakeholders, and enhancing the robustness of food security frameworks.



"We are presently in the process of negotiating the subsequent phase of the initiative, wherein our technical assistance to the sector, encompassing agriculture, water resources, and food security, will be augmented," he noted.



The innovative initiative encompasses engagement at the macro policy framework while simultaneously interfacing with agricultural producers, aquaculture stakeholders, and the broader rural demographic.



Focused emphasis will be directed towards optimizing hydric resource governance, while integrating considerations of global climatic shifts.

Azerbaijan officially integrated into the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the 20th of October 1995, marking a significant milestone in its engagement with international agricultural governance frameworks. The initiatives undertaken by FAO in Azerbaijan are propelled by a framework of technical cooperation programs, meticulously crafted in alignment with the prioritized exigencies articulated by the Azerbaijani Government. Since 2009, the Government of Azerbaijan and the FAO have engaged in a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural development through the provision of specialized technical assistance.

