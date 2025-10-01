Azerbaijan highlights EBRD bond emission's contribution to deepening capital market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Emission of fluctuant rate bonds of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) taking place for the first time in Azerbaijan serves to deepen the capital market, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC Ruslan Khalilov said at the "Opening Bell" event dedicated to the placement of EBRD bonds on the BSE, Trend reports.

In his view, it is imperative to await the commencement of preliminary swap transactions among capital market stakeholders subsequent to the bond issuance.

"This issuance will serve as the cornerstone for the inaugural derivatives marketplace." I anticipate a minimum of exchange transactions occurring among market stakeholders. The issuance will additionally bolster liquidity and enhance market dynamics," the official elaborated.

The EBRD has maintained a strategic presence in Azerbaijan for more than three decades, following the country's accession to the institution on September 25, 1992. Since its accession, the EBRD has cultivated a robust synergy with the nation, executing substantial capital allocations and endorsing pivotal initiatives across diverse sectors.

