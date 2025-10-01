September sees higher prices across Slovenia
Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia
Consumer prices in Slovenia rose by 2.6 percent in September compared to the same month last year, driven mainly by higher costs for food, restaurants, and health services. While service and goods prices increased, monthly prices remained largely stable, with seasonal declines in package holidays and accommodation partially offsetting inflation.
