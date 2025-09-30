Uzbekistan, France discuss strengthening economic and strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, met with France’s newly appointed Ambassador Walid Fook to discuss ways to further expand economic cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via the senate.

The discussions underscored the escalating synergies in trade and investment frameworks, collaborative ventures across diverse economic sectors, and the potential for interparliamentary alliances to bolster entrepreneurial and economic initiatives. The stakeholders also engaged in discourse regarding synergies in the realms of education, cultural initiatives, and the conservation of heritage sites, underscoring strategic frameworks to enhance vocational competencies and facilitate tourism interchange.



The assembly highlighted the synergistic dynamics of Uzbek-French relations and the criticality of optimizing parliamentary discourse to bolster bilateral economic and strategic initiatives.

France and Uzbekistan formalized diplomatic relations on 1 March 1992. During then-President Islam Karimov's visit to France in 1993, a series of intergovernmental agreements were signed, forming the foundation for relations between France and Uzbekistan. Subsequent to 11 September 2001, French engagement in Afghanistan enhanced political discourse with Tashkent. Relations deteriorated during the implementation of European sanctions (2005-2009) due to the repression of protests in Andijan but were subsequently revitalized by France via consistent political discussion and diverse cooperative initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel