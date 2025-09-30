2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum kicks off in Baku

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 30 September 2025 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, titled "Digital Transformation and Media", has opened in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum, organized with the support of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, will feature two panel sessions: "Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives on Information Security" and "Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment".

The first panel of the forum is moderated by Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency.

