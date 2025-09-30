Kazakh and Kyrgyz FMs discuss economy and other facets of co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 30. At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, a telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

Minister Kulubayev tipped his hat to his counterpart on the new appointment and wished him all the best as he steps into the saddle. In response, Kosherbayev expressed gratitude and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening allied relations with Kyrgyzstan.

The ministers took a good hard look at the current state of bilateral ties and kicked around ideas for broadening cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, water and energy, along with cultural and humanitarian areas. Both sides emphasized the importance of partnership based on brotherhood, friendship, and good-neighborliness.

The stakeholders further affirmed their preparedness to sustain synergistic engagement within multilateral frameworks and deliberated on the timeline for forthcoming high-level assemblies and summit gatherings.

