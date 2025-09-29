Azerbaijan's Ganja stadium built in accordance with UEFA standards (PHOTO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's Ganja stadium was built in accordance with UEFA Category 4 standards, Trend reports.

The stadium has a capacity of 15,343 spectators.

AFFA built auxiliary training grounds and a football academy building here. The facilities also include locker rooms for players, conference rooms, a medical center, rooms for referees, technical staff, and other necessary facilities.

The arena, built to UEFA Category 4 standards, is equipped with modern lighting, sound, broadcasting, internet and security systems.

The opening ceremony of the III CIS Games took place at the stadium.