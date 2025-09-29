Iran's IRENEX takes foothold in hydrocarbon product sales
Hydrocarbon sales on the Iranian Energy Exchange rose by 6 percent in value and weight in the sixth month of 2025. The total value reached 289 trillion rials ($492 million) for 801,000 tons. This is up from 270 trillion rials ($460 million) for 756,000 tons in the fifth month.
