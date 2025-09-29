Azerbaijan announces timeline for building new 'green' capacities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan is actively investing in the development of renewable energy sources and green technologies and plans to build 2 GW of 'green' capacities by 2027, the country's Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

This initiative represents a pivotal advancement in the national framework aimed at substantially augmenting renewable energy infrastructure, mitigating greenhouse gas outputs, and positioning the nation as a formidable contender within the international clean energy sector.

