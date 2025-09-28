Aircraft en route to Istanbul makes landing in Baku

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 28 September 2025 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A Turkish Airlines aircraft operating the Ashgabat – Istanbul route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden health issue experienced by one of the passengers onboard, Trend reports.

The Airbus A321 safely landed at Baku Airport at 08:30 local time. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passenger at the airport, and their condition is currently under medical supervision.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport remains committed to the highest international standards of aviation safety and emergency response, ensuring reliable support for airlines and passengers in any extraordinary situation.

