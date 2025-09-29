TotalEnergies acquires stake in Anadarko Basin assets to boost U.S. gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire a 49% stake in natural gas assets operated by Continental Resources in the Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma, further strengthening its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, Trend reports.

The assets, connected to Henry Hub via existing midstream infrastructure, have the potential to reach gross production of around 350 million cubic feet per day (MMscfd) by 2030, ensuring long-term output. The acquisition is expected to secure net gas production of approximately 150 MMscfd for TotalEnergies.

“This acquisition will further increase our natural gas production in the United States and consolidate TotalEnergies’ integrated LNG position with a competitive low-cost and low-emission gas production,” said Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “We are delighted to partner with Continental Resources, a reference operator in the Anadarko Basin, recognized for its strong technical expertise and operational excellence.”

The transaction complements TotalEnergies’ 2024 acquisitions in the Eagle Ford Basin, including the Dorado and Constellation assets, and adds to its existing technical production of around 500 MMscfd in the Barnett shale.

This move reflects TotalEnergies’ strategy to expand its integrated LNG value chain in the United States while focusing on low-cost, long-plateau gas production.