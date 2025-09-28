Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with China experiences significant growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $2.9 billion in the period from January through August 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee indicates that this is $650.2 million, or 28.4 percent, more than the same period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with China accounted for 9.16 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, China ranked fourth among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations for the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported $60.1 million worth of goods to China from January through August of this year. This is $46.8 million, or 4.5 times more than the same period last year.

At the same time, over the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth approximately $2.9 billion from China, which is $603.4 million, or 26.5 percent, more than the same period in 2024. Thus, China ranked first among the countries from which Azerbaijan imported the most products during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $32.1 billion from January through August 2025. This is $1.1 billion, or 3.6 percent, more than the same period last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $17.06 billion was exports and $15.05 billion was imports. Compared to the same period last year, exports decreased by $1.1 billion, or 6.4 percent, while imports increased by $2.2 billion, or 17.9 percent.

Consequently, foreign trade resulted in a positive balance of $2.013 billion, which is $3.4 billion, or 2.7 times less than the annual figure.