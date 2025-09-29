OTS likely to become platform for developing “green” energy corridor in Central Asia, expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) can serve as an effective platform for the development of a “green” energy corridor involving Central Asian countries, the head of the Center for Research on the Turkic World at the Center for Economic Reform and Communication Analysis, Vusala Jafarova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a conference of think tanks from OTS member countries in Baku.

According to her, the successful implementation of the corridor will require funding from the EU and partnerships in the field of cloud technologies, which will strengthen the energy security of Europe and neighboring regions. Jafarova noted that Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with China, including three major joint energy initiatives.

“Energy security is a fundamental part of national and regional stability. Without diplomacy, it is impossible to create effective energy corridors and ensure energy exports,” the expert stressed.

Jafarova added that the OTS provides a unique platform for implementing projects involving green hydrogen, carbon capture technologies, and other innovative solutions in the field of sustainable energy.