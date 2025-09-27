Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 27 September 2025 18:51 (UTC +04:00)
United States to continue efforts to cement permanent peace in South Caucasus - Embassy

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The United States will continue its efforts to cement a permanent peace in the South Caucasus, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its X page on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day, we remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during decades of conflict. On August 8 in Washington, we saw the start of a new chapter in the South Caucasus, and the United States will continue its efforts to cement a permanent peace in the region.

Today, the Embassy of the United States of America offers our most sincere condolences to those Azerbaijanis and their families who lost loved ones," the publication says.

