Iran pushing for timely expiry of UN Security Council resolution on nuke deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted under the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will be deemed terminated on 18 October 2025, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, wrote on his official X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the UN Security Council’s failure to extend Resolution 2231 reflects a so-called “rules-based order,” where a decision was made and the other three parties merely executed it.

Baghaei noted that, despite pressure from the United States and the European trio (UK, France, and Germany), 6 of the Security Council’s 15 members refrained from supporting the reinstatement of previously repealed resolutions against Iran. This highlights a clear division within the council, as roughly half of its members, including the two permanent members, do not consider reimposing sanctions on Iran to be either legal or justified.

"The E3’s abuse of process cannot alter the legal reality: Resolution 2231 will be deemed terminated on 18 October 2025, as explicitly provided in the resolution itself. Any attempt by the E3 or the United States to revive terminated sanctions is null and void,” he stated.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

