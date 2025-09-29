Kyrgyz president opens Tyup-Kegen road to boost connectivity and tourism

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attended the inauguration of the Tyup–Kegen road in the Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, highlighting the role of infrastructure in fostering economic growth and improving living standards, Trend reports.

The 52-kilometer road, constructed to modern standards, includes a fully renovated 37-kilometer stretch between kilometers 39 and 76, as well as a 13-kilometer segment of the Karkyra–Turuk–Sary-Jaz route. It connects scenic Issyk-Kul with Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, facilitating trade, tourism, and regional integration.

“Where quality roads are built, communication flourishes, trade and the economy grow, tourism develops, and people’s quality of life improves,” Japarov said. He emphasized that the road network is a cornerstone of the country’s development and a key tool for uniting communities across rural areas.

The project is part of the “Third Phase of the Central Asia Regional Road Improvement Project,” implemented jointly by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and the World Bank. Its goals include strengthening regional ties, improving living conditions, expanding trade and economic cooperation with neighboring countries, and enhancing the tourism sector.

As part of the initiative, five tourist service centers have been built in Balykchy, Bokonbaev, Tosor, Teploklyuchenka, and Tyup, while access roads to local attractions, including the historical Santash complex and the high-mountain Karkyra pastures celebrated in the epic Manas, have been upgraded.

Japarov noted that over 80 percent of road construction this year is financed from the state budget, and more than 102 billion soms have been invested in transport infrastructure since 2021. He also highlighted plans to procure specialized equipment for winter road maintenance.

“Good roads shorten distances and strengthen connections between people, communities, and the country as a whole,” the president said, adding that the government remains committed to such projects to further develop Kyrgyzstan and improve citizens’ quality of life.