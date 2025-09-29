OTS faces external pressure and disinformation - C4IR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) continues its process of institutionalization and development, but faces external attempts at disinformation and pressure on its agenda, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (C4IR), told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference of think tanks from OTS member states in Baku, Shafiyev noted that coordinated campaigns have recently emerged aimed at complicating the development of the OTS, including during international summits. Some of these campaigns are related to Azerbaijan and events in the Middle East.

“Previously, such campaigns were mostly focused on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan; now they are expanding to other regions,” Shafiyev said.

He emphasized that the high likelihood of disinformation being used against the Turkic community requires prior preparation and the development of response strategies. Conferences like this provide experts with the opportunity to exchange views and jointly develop measures to protect the interests of OTS countries.

The chairman also noted that domestic policies within Turkic states must be carefully aligned with the goals of strengthening cooperation among member countries.

